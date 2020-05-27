The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected homicide in Wasco on Wednesday morning in the 1000 block of F Street, according to KCSO Lt. Joel Swanson.
Deputies rwent to a residence at about 10:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a deceased individual inside. The investigation is ongoing, Swanson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.