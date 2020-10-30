The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected homicide early Friday morning at the intersection of Muller Road and South Edison Highway.
Deputies responded to a person down in the roadway just before 5 a.m. Upon arrival, they located a man dead the roadway and a homicide callout was initiated, KCSO said in a news release.
As of Friday morning there weren't any suspects in the investigation and detectives were on scene. The intersection of Muller Road and South Edison Highway was closed for several hours, KCSO said.