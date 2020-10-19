The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday night homicide near Padre Street and Jastro Avenue.
At about 9:45 p.m. deputies were dispatched to a victim of a shooting who was suffering from major injuries. KCSO said life-saving measures were attempted, however, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Homicide Detectives have assumed the investigation. The identity of the victim was not immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 322-4040.