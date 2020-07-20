The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday night homicide in the 1900 block of Brown Street.
At 9:48 p.m., deputies reported to a shooting and located a 40-year-old man in a car suffering from several gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to Kern Medical where he was pronounced dead, KCSO said in a news release.
Detectives interviewed several witnesses, but no suspects have been identified. Detectives would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any further information. Please contact KCSO at 861-3110 or Secret Witness line at 322-4040.
