The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the Sunday evening shooting of a 13-year-old boy at Lamont Park.
At 7:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Lamont Park, 8304 Segrue Road, for a report of a shooting. They located a 13 year-old victim, who was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, KCSO said in a news release.
Deputies determined a vehicle pulled up to the park and shot the victim before fleeing. There's no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 322-4040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.