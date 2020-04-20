The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of an unidentified man Saturday at California Avenue, east of Easton Drive.
The man was discovered dead just after 1 a.m., according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office.
Updated: April 20, 2020 @ 6:16 pm
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 643
Positive Cases Among Non-Residents: 9
Deaths: 3
Recovered Residents: 234
Number of Negative Tests: 4,668
Number of Pending Tests*: 3,527
Updated: 4/20/2020 at 10:00 a.m. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.
