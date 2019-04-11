The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible explosive device in Delano.
The department said a bomb squad was sent out to the area of County Line Road and High Street at around 11:47 a.m. after the department received a request by the California Highway Patrol. County Line Road has been closed on both sides as well as a southbound ramp to the 99.
KCSO said Hwy. 99 itself has not been closed.
The department wasn’t able to provide any additional details at this time. This story will be updated once more information becomes available.
