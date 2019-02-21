The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an infant death that happened early Thursday morning.
The department said at around 1:14 a.m., deputies were sent to the 4100 block of Erin Court after getting a report of a baby not breathing. The baby was taken to a local hospital for treatment, after which it was pronounced dead.
The department didn’t go into any details on the nature of the child’s death. The investigation is ongoing.
