The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating some human remains found in Mojave on Thursday.
The department said at around 11:43 a.m., deputies received a report of a dead person in the 8500 block of Lone Butte Road. When they arrived, they found human remains. The department’s homicide detectives were brought in to take over the investigation.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call KCSO at 861-3110.
