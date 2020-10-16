The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating human remains that were found in Lamont.
KCSO homicide detectives are investigating this matter as a suspicious death, according to Lt. Joel Swanson, KCSO public information officer.
Swanson said that at 9:45 a.m. on Friday KCSO received a report that a missing person may have been located at the 10000 block of Elmco Avenue. Detectives are working to determine the gender and race of the individual and trying to determine if it is a person who was reported missing days earlier.