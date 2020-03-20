The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early-morning shooting Friday that left one injured in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Just after midnight, KCSO deputies reported to a local hospital to find a shooting victim, according to KCSO. When deputies arrived, the 32-year-old victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his right arm. The man is expected to survive, KCSO said in a news release. No suspects have been identified.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the KCSO at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.