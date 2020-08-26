The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting late Tuesday in east Bakersfield.
At 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to multiple reports of a shooting and found a 30-year-old man shot to death in the south alley of the 700 block of Water Street.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call KCSO at 861-3110 or Secret Witness line at 322-4040.
