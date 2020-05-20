The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting in the 600 block of Paloma Street that left one man dead.
On Monday at about 11 p.m., KCSO deputies were dispatched to a home regarding a report of a shooting. Deputies located a man suffering from traumatic injuries.
Ladon Dejuan Denmark, 39, was shot by another at 10:45 p.m., according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:20 p.m., the coroner said.
