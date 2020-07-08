The Kern County Sheriff’s Office, investigating a Tuesday afternoon fatal shooting in the 700 block of Bernard Street in east Bakersfield, is seeking witnesses from the incident.
At 3:24 p.m., KCSO received a report of a peace disturbance, then shots fired. Deputies arrived and located Andrew Anaya, 44, inside a house. He was a victim of multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene, KCSO said in a news release.
Detectives learned numerous eyewitnesses didn't wait for law enforcement to arrive, KCSO said. Detectives would like to identify and speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.
If you have any information, please call KCSO at 861-3110 or Secret Witness line at 322-4040.
