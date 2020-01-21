The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Tuesday afternoon stabbing in the area of Foothill Road and Morning Drive that left one person dead and two injured.
There were two stabbing incidents involving three male victims, according to KCSO Detective Matt Alvarez. The stabbings took place near Foothill High School at 2:38 p.m.
Two victims, including the deceased, were juveniles, although Alvarez could not confirm whether they were Foothill High students. One of the victims was taken to a hospital while another was located at Park and Pioneer drives.
Alvarez said a group of about 300 people were surrounding the crime scene when KCSO deputies arrived.
Alvarez said authorities have one person of interest in the investigation, but no suspects at this time. KCSO also confiscated a suspected murder weapon from the scene.
KCSO said Morning Drive will remain closed into the evening as the investigation continues.
KCSO asks that anyone with information on the case call 861-3110.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.