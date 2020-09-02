The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early Wednesday morning homicide in the 2100 block of Niles Street.
At 2:39 a.m. deputies responded to a shooting and located a man dead at the scene from a gunshot wound, KCSO said.
Homicide detectives are conducting an investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 322-4040.
