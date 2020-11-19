The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double homicide that occurred Wednesday evening at the intersection of Niles Street and Fairfax Road.
According to a KCSO report, deputies were dispatched at around 5:50 p.m. to a reported shooting with multiple victims. When they arrived, the report says, deputies found two victims with major injuries in a vehicle.
Although deputies and medical personnel attempted lifesaving measures, the report says one of the victims died at the scene. Another died on the way to a hospital.
The report says numerous witnesses reported a man shot multiple times through the victims' vehicle before fleeing the area in his own vehicle.
The identity of the victims is being withheld pending notification by the Coroner's Office.
KCSO asks that anyone with information call 861-3110 or the Secret Witness anonymous tip line at 322-4040.