The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating apparent human remains found near Buena Vista Lake on Sunday evening.
At about 7 p.m., visitors at Lake Webb located bones which KCSO “suspect to be human.” KCSO responded and their Search and Rescue team is investigating the incident.
On Monday, at about 11 a.m., KCSO’s Search and Rescue team located a submerged vehicle in the water near where the bone was located, according to KCSO. A tow truck was used to pull the vehicle from the lake. Additional human remains were located inside of the vehicle are believed to be related to the remains found Sunday, according to Lt. Joel Swanson.
The identity of the remains is unknown but the vehicle is related to a missing person report out of southern California from about three years ago. The identity of the remains will be released by the coroner's office at a later time, according to KCSO.
(1) comment
Baylee Despot?
