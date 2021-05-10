KCSO investigating after K-9 gets out of vehicle, bites detained person

A Kern County Sheriff’s K-9 inadvertently bit a person being detained while the department was investigating a report of a stolen vehicle. The person needed to be taken to the hospital to treat their injuries and they were later determined to be uninvolved in the stolen vehicle.
The incident took place at 4:46 p.m. Sunday in the 5900 block of Wright Avenue. Deputies were in the process of detaining multiple people with a K-9 in the back of a patrol car in a secure kennel, KCSO said in a news release.
The release says one deputy opened the door of the vehicle and inadvertently opened the K-9’s kennel door. The K-9 then left the vehicle without a handler’s knowledge.
“Due to the short distance between the K-9 vehicle and the subject involved, there was not enough time for the K-9 handler to call off the K-9 before the K-9 could engage one of the subjects being detained,” the release says.
The handler then took control and removed the K-9 from the bite, according to the release. Medical aid was given before the person was taken to a hospital for further treatment. The person was later released.
KCSO is conducting an investigation into the actions, equipment and training of the involved deputies.
The K-9 will be removed from patrol work and the handler will be reassigned to patrol duties until both he and the K-9 are certified again.
“As with any investigation, the Sheriff’s Office will be looking into the incident to determine if any policies were violated and if any additional safety measures can be put in place,” KCSO said in the release.
Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.