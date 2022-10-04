 Skip to main content
KCSO investigating a pair of shootings in Wasco

Kern County Sheriff’s Office detectives are looking into whether a pair of shootings Monday in Wasco might be related.

At approximately 7:38 p.m., deputies responded to the 1000 block of Poso Drive and found a person who was shot multiple times, who was taken to Kern Medical for treatment.

