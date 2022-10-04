KCSO investigating a pair of shootings in Wasco

Kern County Sheriff’s Office detectives are looking into whether a pair of shootings Monday in Wasco might be related.
At approximately 7:38 p.m., deputies responded to the 1000 block of Poso Drive and found a person who was shot multiple times, who was taken to Kern Medical for treatment.
A little over 20 minutes later, deputies found another person who was shot multiple times near the intersection of 16th and F streets. The victim in the second shooting was also taken to Kern Medical for medical treatment.
No information about the victims or potential suspects has been released by the KCSO.
Anyone with information about the incidents can contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.