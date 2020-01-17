The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Incident Review Board determined that the use of force by KCSO deputies that resulted in the Dec. 28 death of Heriberto Rodriguez was within department policy.
On Jan. 16, 2020, the board convened to consider the use of lethal force by deputy Angel Leiva, deputy Ashley Sanchez, deputy Aaron Carrillo and deputy Daniel Garcia. The board consisted of Chief Deputy Larry McCurtain, Chief Deputy Damian Nord, Chief Deputy Doug Jauch, and acting Chief Deputy Michael Deleon, according to KCSO.
All involved deputies have been returned to duty following the findings of the review. This case will be reviewed by the District Attorney's Office, according to KCSO.
