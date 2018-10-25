The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who died after he crashed his vehicle in Bakersfield on Oct. 19.
The department said 31-year-old Bakersfield resident Gary Josan was identified by dental records as the driver of a vehicle that crashed in the 4300 block of Old River Road. He was found dead at the scene with multiple injuries.
