The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of a shooting in the 900 block of Water Street and then fired at deputies and started a multi-agency manhunt.
Justin Esqueda, 30, is in-custody and being treated at a local hospital after he was shot by law enforcement. According to a KCSO news release, Esqueda has been absentee booked on six counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, one count of felon in possession of ammunition and one count of possession of a short-barreled rifle pending court proceedings.
Three deputies were involved in the officer-involved shootings with Esqueda. All have been placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, according to KCSO.
The Wednesday incident began at 2:47 p.m., when KCSO received a call regarding a shooting victim in the 900 block of Water Street. The victim is in stable condition, according to the Sheriff's Office.
At about 3 p.m. a deputy arrived on scene and contacted Esqueda in the 3100 block of Dartmouth Street. He walked away from the deputy, refusing verbal commands, according to KCSO. As the deputy followed, Esqueda brandished a firearm and fired at the deputy and an officer-involved shooting occurred, KCSO said.
Esqueda continued to flee, KCSO said, running westbound to Nelson Street where he began shooting at KCSO’s helicopter whose pilots were coordinating ground personnel.
A perimeter was established around the neighborhood while law enforcement attempted to find the suspect and evacuate residents. Esqueda was located holding a semi-automatic weapon in the backyard of a residence in the 3000 block of Dartmouth Street, KCSO said. The second officer-involved shooting occurred at 3:50 p.m.