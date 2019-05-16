The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in a stabbing in central Bakersfield on Wednesday.
The department said 43-year-old Virdy Lee Jones was found dead in the 300 block of Union Avenue at around 2:05 p.m. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were sent to the area after getting a report of a man down in a parking lot.
When officers arrived, they found Jones, who had sustained several stab wounds.
A suspect in the stabbing, 66-year-old James Jordan, turned himself into the department on Wednesday, according to BPD. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of homicide and booked into the Kern County Jail.
