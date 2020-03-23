The Kern County Coroner’s Office released the identity of a man who's partial remains that were located in Lost Hills last year.
The remains of Ryan Elliott Grable, 27, of Sacramento were identified through DNA testing, according to the coroner’s office. The manner of death is undetermined.
