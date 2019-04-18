The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified a baby who died in an accident last week.
The department said 2-year-old Jimmy Joe Wright Jr. died due to accidental drowning on April 16 in the 100 block of Loma Linda Dr. He was pronounced dead at Memorial Hospital at around 3:54 p.m. after the Bakersfield Police Department initially responded to the incident and transported him to the hospital.
