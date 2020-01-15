The Kern County Coroner’s Office announced the Tuesday death of a 9-month-old girl in Bakersfield.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3700 block of Brave Avenue around 10:29 a.m. to an unresponsive Lily Ray Martin. She was determined to be deceased at the scene, according to KCSO. A postmortem examination was performed and the cause and manner of death are pending, KCSO said.
KCSO encourages anyone with information regarding this case to contact 303-4592.
