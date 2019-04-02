The identification of an infant who died in east Bakersfield last week has been identified, but a cause of death is still being determined.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said 3-month-old Lio Vargas was killed at around 1:55 p.m. after deputies were sent to a residence in the 6900 block of Avenida Del Sol to investigate an unresponsive infant.
The infant was transported to Kern Medical Center, where he died. After an examination of the body, the Sheriff’s Office said a cause of death is “pending further studies.”
