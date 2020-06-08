The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Monday morning shooting in Wasco at the intersection of Rose Street and Griffith Avenue.
At 7:45 a.m. deputies went to the scene and found a Hispanic man down in the roadway. The victim was airlifted to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition, according to KCSO. Due to his condition, a homicide callout was initiated.
There's no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 322-4040.
