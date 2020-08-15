The Kern County Sheriff’s Office’s current homicide rate is on track to surpass its record rate in 2018, according to David Hubbard, lieutenant overseeing KCSO’s homicide detectives.
In 2018, the Sheriff's Office recorded 55 total homicides; as of Friday, this year's number was at 43. Sheriff Donny Youngblood said he doesn't see the rate slowing any time soon.
“I don’t see any relief in sight, as long as it continues at the rate it has been,” Youngblood said.
“We do have a week now that’s going to be 108 and 109 (degrees), so hopefully it’s almost too hot to have people go out and do anything.
“I hope I’m wrong (about the rising rate).”
The Bakersfield Police Department has recorded 24 homicides in its jurisdiction so far in 2020, according to Sgt. Robert Pair. That could also potentially surpass the homicide rate of the past two years — 32 in 2019 and 34 in 2018.
He said gang involvement remains the highest factor locally for both homicides and gun violence.
Additionally, the number of weapon-firing cases BPD has recored in 2020 has far exceeded totals over past five years. There have been 57 instances of a weapon being fired this year, 30 more than there were in all of 2019.
This statistical category concerns Pair more than the homicide rate, he said.
“All it takes is a quarter-inch to make that shooting a homicide. If you just take homicide (numbers), you just take people that were unfortunate,” Pair said.
Hubbard said that despite the uptick in killings, detectives are on pace in terms of solvability of homicide cases when compared to previous years.
“Most of these aren't done overnight. Some are, but a majority of them are not,” Hubbard said. “They take time to establish enough to prosecute (suspects) and usually as time goes on we see our solve rate will increase.”
Currently, Hubbard said about half of KCSO’s homicide cases have been resolved, whether it’s by arresting a suspect or if it’s determined that it was self defense. He said many other open cases have promising leads as well.
However, he added there's always be a portion of cases that will likely never be solved and there's already a few this year that are shaping up that way. Hubbard said cases will typically be open for a couple of years before they're deemed cold.
“If we don’t have a good idea of what happened in the first few months, the solvability goes down,” Hubbard said. “The initial evidence is something that can be very beneficial.”
Seventeen of BPD’s 24 homicides have been “cleared” so far, giving a 70.83 percent clearance rate, Pair said. That's slightly higher than the clearance rates of the last four years, which have ranged from about 64 to 68 percent.
“Our homicide guys have been getting their butts kicked and they’re doing a really good job this year,” Pair said. “As a former homicide detective I’m really proud of the work they’ve been doing.”
According to the California Department of Justice, the state average for homicide clearance in 2019 was 64.6 percent. The national average for homicide clearance in 2018 was 62.3 percent, according to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting database.
“Our goal, of course, is 100 percent clearance to bring closure and justice for families that have been left in limbo regarding lost loved ones,” Pair said.
Hubbard emphasized the importance of witnesses cooperating with law enforcement.
“Oftentimes these violent crimes are witnessed,” Hubbard said. “People don’t want to talk to us at the time but then have a change in heart down the road. If anyone has information on any homicide, we’re interested in hearing from them, regardless of how minute the details are.
“We’re not here with any kind of agenda other than making sure our victims are served justice.”
