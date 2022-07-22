KCSO: Homicide detectives investigating body found at side of road

Kern County Sheriff's Office Homicide detectives are investigating a body found on the side of the roadway, according to a KCSO news release.
The body was found near the intersection of South Comanche and Buena Vista boulevards.
No additional information was available from the KCSO as of press time.
