The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested 10 people on Friday after executing search warrants on four Bakersfield marijuana dispensaries.
Budville, Superior Meds, Bombay and BMC were the dispensaries targeted by KCSO, according to a sheriff's office news release. The 10 individuals were arrested on suspicion of felony charges and booked at KCSO’s Central receiving facility, pending court appearances.
Investigators seized the following items of evidence: 46.4 pounds of processed marijuana with an estimated street value of $210,656, 3,066 grams of marijuana concentrates with an estimated street value of $91,995, and 583 packages of edibles with an estimated street value of $11,660. They also seized $11,511 in cash, one Glock 23 firearm and one stun gun.
