The Kern County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that an inmate who escaped while being taken to a local hospital has been located in a rural Missouri county.
Jason Ralls escaped from custody on June 7.
He was located in Webster County, Missouri on June 23, KCSO said. He's currently pending a hearing to have him extradited back to Kern County.
