The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging the community to sign up for the Smart911 national safety profile registry that allows individuals to provide medical information to first responders, including COVID-19 symptoms.
The app gives first responders access to key information for a person who may need assistance during an outbreak, crisis or emergency, KCSO said in a news release.
Individuals can create a Smart911 Safety Profile for their household at www.smart911.com or on the Smart911 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.