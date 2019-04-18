An elderly Taft woman injured in an elder abuse case has died, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
The department said on April 15, a woman who was allegedly assaulted by 35-year-old Joseph Taylor in February was found dead. It is unknown whether the death is related to the minor injuries she received in the assault. The cause of death is still being investigated.
KCSO said on Feb. 19, deputies were sent to a residence in the 200 block of Pierce Street around 8:30 p.m. after getting a report of a family dispute that had turned violent. When they arrived, deputies found Twila Rash, who appeared to have been injured in an assault.
The department arrested Taylor on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse. He is appearing in court on Friday for a readiness hearing.
