The Kern County Sheriff’s Office discovered a body Tuesday evening in the Kern River. The body is being examined by the Kern County coroner for positive identification.
The man was discovered near the upper ridge bar portion of the river at about 7 p.m., according to spokesman Lt. David Kessler.
KCSO had been searching for a missing person in the river since Sunday afternoon but cannot confirm if the body discovered Tuesday was related.
