KCSO detectives announce arrest of suspect in human trafficking investigation

Detectives with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested a man in connection with their investigation into the human trafficking of a number of juveniles.
Kajuan Richardson, 25, was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking of a minor and sexual intercourse with a minor, pimping/pandering of juvenile victims, possession of a loaded firearm by a felon and drug sales.
Three victims of human trafficking were identified during this investigation, according to a KCSO news release, including a woman and a girl who were found in Richardson’s residence during the execution of a search warrant. KCSO officials alleged another girl was being solicited by Richardson to become a prostitute, according to the release.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.