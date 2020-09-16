The Kern County Sheriff’s Office detained 36 people and made seven arrests on Tuesday evening after serving a search warrant at an illegal internet casino in the 900 block of N. Chester Avenue in Oildale.
At 9 p.m., KCSO deputies located two ounces of methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia, three loaded handguns — two of which were reported stolen — and six illegal gambling fish games, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.
The case is being submitted to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office for a complaint, KCSO said.
