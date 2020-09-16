The Kern County Sheriff’s Office detained 36 people and made seven arrests on Tuesday evening after serving a search warrant at an illegal internet casino in the 900 block of N. Chester Avenue in Oildale.

At 9 p.m., KCSO deputies located two ounces of methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia, three loaded handguns — two of which were reported stolen — and six illegal gambling fish games, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

The case is being submitted to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office for a complaint, KCSO said.

Masked 2020
Masked 2020

538-------Election Update: Where Biden And Trump Have Gained The Most Ground

Weird and not-so-weird possibilities

The chances that these situations will crop up

Trump wins the popular vote

Regardless of whether he wins the Electoral College

14 in 100

Biden wins the popular vote

Regardless of whether he wins the Electoral College

86 in 100

Trump wins more than 50% of the popular vote

Regardless of whether he wins the Electoral College

10 in 100

Biden wins more than 50% of the popular vote

Regardless of whether he wins the Electoral College

81 in 100

Trump wins in a landslide

Defined as winning the popular vote by a double-digit margin

<1 in 100

Biden wins in a landslide

Defined as winning the popular vote by a double-digit margin

29 in 100

Trump wins the popular vote but loses the Electoral College <1 in 100

Biden wins the popular vote but loses the Electoral College 10 in 100

No one wins the Electoral College

No candidate gets 270 electoral votes and Congress decides the election

<1 in 100

Trump wins at least one state that Clinton won in 2016 38 in 100

Biden wins at least one state that Trump won in 2016 91 in 100

The map stays exactly the same as it was in 2016

Each candidate wins exactly the same states that his party won in 2016

<1 in 100

The election hinges on a recount

Candidates are within half a percentage point in one or more decisive states

5 in 100

Masked 2020
Masked 2020

Trump's suburbia....Biden Harris-2020

