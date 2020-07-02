The Kern County Sheriff’s Office detained 15 people Wednesday after serving a search warrant at an illegal casino inside a residence in the 300 block of Beardsley Ave.
Deputies located four illegal gaming machines, several packages of methamphetamine, narcotics paraphernalia, a stolen truck and a Kern County Sheriff’s Office Taser, which was reported stolen June 9 in east Bakersfield, KCSO said in a news release.
Two suspects were arrested for felony charges and several were cited and released for misdemeanor warrants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.