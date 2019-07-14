A Kern County Sheriff's Office deputy was stabbed early Sunday morning when responding to a suspicious circumstances call in northwest Bakersfield, KCSO reported.
It happened at about 3:19 a.m. in the 8000 block of Goesling Avenue, where a person said a family member at the residence had a knife, a sheriff's news release said.
"The suspect then quickly charged toward the deputy, stabbing him with a knife. That is when the solo deputy on scene was involved in an officer-involved shooting," the news release said.
The deputy, who has not been named, was taken to a hospital by ambulance with moderate injuries, KCSO reported. The suspect, who also has not been identified, was reported to be in critical condition.
(1) comment
If only the BOS would care enough to do something about the crisis.
