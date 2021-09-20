KCSO deputy died of COVID-19, union says

The Kern Law Enforcement Association says a 45-year-old sheriff's deputy who worked out of Frazier Park has died from COVID-19.
A donation page set up by KLEA says Gabriel Gonzales entered a hospital Sept. 11 and died on Thursday. He leaves behind his parents, girlfriend and five children. Also, his brother is a fellow deputy, according to the page.
“This hits us really, really deeply,” Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said in a video posted Monday on Facebook. “The loss of a deputy sheriff, especially a 45-year-old deputy sheriff is just devastating to us and his family members.”
Gonzales worked for the Sheriff’s Office for 11 years. KLEA hopes to raise $50,000 to donate to his family. A memorial has been made of Gonzales’ patrol vehicle, and the union has invited the public to drop off flowers at 4809 Pine Castle Ave.
The donation page can be visited at porac.org/fundraiser/deputy-gabriel-gonzales-memorial-fund/.