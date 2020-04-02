In the wake of COVID-19, the Kern County Sheriff’s office announced Thursday that it will no longer dispatch a deputy for initial reports for a number of crimes unless they are in progress.
Until further notice, a KCSO news release said a deputy will not be dispatched for the following crimes, unless the reporting party is elderly, disabled and/ or otherwise does not have internet access:
• Fraud and financial crimes
• Harassing phone calls
• Identity theft
• Lost property
• Shoplifting
• Petty theft
• Theft from vehicle
• Vandalism
• Vandalism of a vehicle
The reporting party will be directed to use KCSO’s online reporting system to make a report at https://www.kernsheriff.org/Reporting.
“We encourage our community to use the online reporting system for other non-emergency reports as well to limit potential exposures during this time,” KCSO said in it’s news release.
(2) comments
Good news for Second Amendment Sports....
Thank You for letting all the criminals know.
