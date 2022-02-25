KCSO deputies arrest man on suspicion of gun, weapons charges

Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies announced the arrest of a man on suspicion of narcotics and weapons charges after serving a search warrant Thursday.
Deputies searched a residence in the 1700 block of E. California Avenue as a result of drug sales that reportedly took place there, according to a KCSO news release.
During their search, deputies found approximately 3,000 fentanyl pills, marijuana, ammunition, two handguns, three rifles and over $23,000 in currency, the statement added.
Deputies also arrested Jonathan Arevalo, 20, as a result of their investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.