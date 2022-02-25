 Skip to main content
KCSO deputies arrest man on suspicion of gun, weapons charges

This Kern County Sheriff's Office photo shows the results of a search warrant deputies served Thursday in the 1700 block of E. California Avenue.

 Courtesy of Kern County Sheriff's Office

Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies announced the arrest of a man on suspicion of narcotics and weapons charges after serving a search warrant Thursday.

Deputies searched a residence in the 1700 block of E. California Avenue as a result of drug sales that reportedly took place there, according to a KCSO news release.

During their search, deputies found approximately 3,000 fentanyl pills, marijuana, ammunition, two handguns, three rifles and over $23,000 in currency, the statement added.

Deputies also arrested Jonathan Arevalo, 20, as a result of their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at ‪661-861-3110‬ or Secret Witness at ‪661-322-4040‬.

