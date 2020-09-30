The Kern County Sheriff's Office critical incident review board cleared a deputy who used deadly force in a Sept. 3 officer involved shooting that resulted in the death of Fernando Napoles.
On Monday, the board found Deputy Christopher Saldana’s use of deadly force was within departmental policy and that the deputy has returned to duty, according to a KCSO news release.
During the Sept. 3 incident, the 37-year-old Napoles brandished a shotgun at Saldana, KCSO said. The deputy then shot and killed Napoles.
KCSO's critical incident review board consisted of Chief Deputy Damian Nord, Chief Deputy Larry McCurtain, Chief Deputy James Morrison and Acting Chief Deputy Avery Simpson.
