House fire on Beech Street

A man died in a house fire over the weekend at 2445 Beech St., owned by local attorney Phil Ganong and his wife, Pamela. Conflicting reports suggest Ganong's son, William, may have died in the blaze.

 Nick Ellis / For The Californian

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that 35-year-old William Ganong was killed in a house fire last Saturday.

Local attorney Phil Ganong confirmed to news media last week that his son had died in the fire, which broke out just after midnight at 2445 Beech St. According to the Bakersfield Fire Department, five people were in the home when the fire broke out. Crews arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames.

A cause for the fire is still under investigation, BFD said.

Saturday’s fire was the second at the property in eight months, according to the department. There was also a fire there in September that was determined to be accidental.

