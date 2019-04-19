The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that 35-year-old William Ganong was killed in a house fire last Saturday.
Local attorney Phil Ganong confirmed to news media last week that his son had died in the fire, which broke out just after midnight at 2445 Beech St. According to the Bakersfield Fire Department, five people were in the home when the fire broke out. Crews arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames.
A cause for the fire is still under investigation, BFD said.
Saturday’s fire was the second at the property in eight months, according to the department. There was also a fire there in September that was determined to be accidental.
