The Kern County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant in Ridgecrest on a suspected illegal internet casino in the 4500 block of Inyokern Road on Sunday.
Deputies seized 14 computer game consoles and more than $5,600 in cash, according to a KCSO news release.
Anyone with additional information can call KCSO at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
