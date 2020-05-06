Kern County Sheriff deputies found about 25 people inside a suspected illegal casino Tuesday, located in the 2400 block of Alta Vista Drive.
After serving a search warrant, deputies seized 19 pounds of processed marijuana, dozens of marijuana edibles and other THC products from the premises. They also found 22 computers, one fish table and several thousand dollars.
Two of the people detained had warrants for their arrest, were cited and released.
This case is still under investigation, according to KCSO, and anyone with information is asked to call 861-3110.
