The Kern County Sheriff's Office shut down an illegal gambling casino on Wednesday.
The department said deputies served a search warrant at 2514 River Blvd. and found around 15 people gambling. Deputies also seized 254 grams of methamphetamines, more than $5,000 in currency, one eight-player gaming table, nine computer towers and 24 computer monitors.
KCSO also arrested 45-year-old Jorge Luis Vallejo, who is the alleged operator of the casino. Vallejo was also allegedly found to be in possession of meth for sales. Vallejo was booked into the Kern County Jail for drug possession and possession for sales, holding gambling stakes and keeping a premises for gambling.
