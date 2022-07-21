KCSO asks for public’s help to find teen

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a teen who was reported missing by his family members.
Levi Schmidt was last seen walking away from a residence on White River Road in Glennville at around 6:45 p.m. June 17, according to a KCSO news release.
He’s described as a 16-year-old white boy, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
He was wearing a black shirt, black jeans, black boots and wearing glasses. He sometimes uses the name Ethan Barker.
If anyone has information regarding their whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line 661-322-4040.