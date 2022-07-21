 Skip to main content
KCSO asks for public’s help to find teen

Levi Schmidt

Levi Schmidt

 Courtesy KCSO

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a teen who was reported missing by his family members.

Levi Schmidt was last seen walking away from a residence on White River Road in Glennville at around 6:45 p.m. June 17, according to a KCSO news release.

