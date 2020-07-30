The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance locating a missing at-risk man.
Jassman Marks, 31 was last seen in the 6100 block of 20th Street the evening of July 23.
KCSO described Marks as a Hispanic man, standing 5 feet 9, 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office at 861-3110.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.